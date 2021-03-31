Last Updated:

SSC CGL Final Result 2018 To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

SSC CGL 2018 final result will be declared today. The result will be declared online at ssc.nic.in. See full details and steps to download here.

SSC CGL final result 2018

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Wednesday declare the final results of the combined graduate level (CGL) 2018 recruitment exam. The result will be available on the official website- ssc.nic.in. As per the latest status report released by SSC, the CGL 2018 result is tentatively scheduled to be announcedon March 31. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check it online by visiting the official website- ssc.nic.in. 

SSC had conducted the CGL tier-2 exam in the month of June, 2019. Aproximately 25.8 lakh candidates had applied for the posts. The SSC CGL Tier-2 exam was held from September 11 to 14, 2019. A total of 50293 candidates were declared succesful to appear for the tier-3 exam that was held on December 29, 2019. However, the results were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SSC CGL Tier-3 exam 2018 result was then declared on September 30, 2020.

SSC CGL skill test was held on December 18 and 19, 2020. The document verification round began on January 27, 2021. Click here to see the tentative vacancy list for SSC CGL 2018 recruitment. 

How to check SSC CGL Results 2018

  1. Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the "Results" tab
  3. Click on the CGL tab given inside the result page
  4. You will get a link to download the SSC CGL 2018 merit list
  5. Find your roll number in the merit list
