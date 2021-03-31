SSC CGL Result 2018 To Be Declared Soon On Ssc.nic.in, Here's How To Check

SC CGL 2018 Final Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the combined graduate level examination (CGL) result soon. The SSC CGL result was scheduled to be announced on ssc.nic.in on March 31, as per the status report shared by SSC. The recruitment exam was conducted to fill up 11,271 posts. Here are more details about the result.

How to download the result after it is declared?

Visit the official SSC CGL website ssc.nic.in

You will find an activated result link in the ‘Lates News’ section.

Once you click on the link you will be asked to key in your login credentials.

Once you hit submit, your SSC SGL 2018 result will load on the screen.

Go through the result carefully and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who cleared the tier I, II, and III exams will be considered for the final score. The tier I exam was held in June 2019, while the tier II exam was held in September 2019. The tier III exam was conducted in December 2019. The result declaration had been delayed due to COVID-19 but the SSC CGL Result 2018 is out now.

According to ssc.nic.in, a total of 50293 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in the Tier-III (descriptive paper) but only 41803 candidates appeared in it. The candidates who have been selected now will be hired by the Staff Selection Commission for the pay band of Rs 9300 – Rs 34800. Those in Group C will be hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

More about Staff Selection Commission

According to its official website, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation responsible for recruiting staff for various posts in the Ministries and Departments of the Government of India. SSC is attached to the office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). SSC functions as a subordinate office of the DOPT. It is responsible for conducting competitive exams for recruitment to various posts. Here are the exams SSC is responsible for.

SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL)

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (SSC CHSL)[2]

Junior Engineer

Junior Hindi Translator

SSC GD Constable

SSC Multitasking Staff

SI (Central Police Organization)

Stenographer C & D

