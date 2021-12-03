SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key & Marks To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

SSC CGL Tier 1 result: Staff Selection Commission will be releasing the final answer key of SSC CGL Tier I exam. The SSC CGL Result 2020 marks as well as the final key will be released on Friday, December 3, 2021. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check their marks on the official website ssc.nic.in. The steps to check final answer key & marks have been attached below.

The official result notice released on November 26 reads that the marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be released in standard format on the Commission’s website. Candidates will be given 21 days time to download the same as it will be available on official website till December 24, 2021. In order to check individual marks quickly, candidates are advised to be ready with their registration No./Roll No. and registered password.

How to check SSC CGL Tier 1 question paper & final answer key

Go to ssc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link which reads SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key

The answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen

Tier II and Tier III exam 2020: Schedule

To be noted that the candidates who have qualified for the Tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for Tier II and Tier III examinations. As per the schedule, Tier II and Tier III exam 2020 will be conducted next year between January last week and February first week. The date is tentative as it will depend on government guidelines that are issued from time to time in view of handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Candidates will be able to check hall tickets on the websites of the respective Regional Offices around a week before the conduct of the Tier-II Exam. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for checking the answer key and marks. Those who have qualified are advised to keep a check on regional website for the admit card release, expected after third week of January.