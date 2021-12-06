SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks 2020 Released: Check CGLE Tier II, Tier III Exam Dates

SSC CGL Marks 2022: The result for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination has been published on the official website - ssc.nic.in. SSC has now released the marks of candidates. This year, the SSC CGL (Tier-I), 2020 examination was conducted in the computer-based mode from August 13 to August 24, 2021. The candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of the marks obtained in the SSC CGL Tier-I examination.

According to the official statement issued by the SSC, candidates can check their SSC CGL Tier I 2020 results by logging in to the SSC's website using credentials such as registration number and password. Candidates must be aware that the SSC CGL tier 2 exam will be conducted on January 28 and 29, 2022. The tier 3 examination will be held on February 6, 2022, under strict COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government.

SSC CGL Tier-II, Tier-III Exam Details

Those candidates who have qualified for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2020 will be eligible to appear for the Tier II and Tier III examinations. Along with the result, SSC has also released the cut-offs and the total number of applicants under all categories who have qualified for the next round. Whereas, separate cut-offs have been fixed for the vacancies of all posts, including Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, and Junior Statistical Officer.

Here's how to check SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam result

To check the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam result, candidates need to visit the commission's website - ssc.nic.in .

. On the official website, click on the link that reads, " Declaration of Result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 ."

." Candidates would be required to enter their login credentials such as registration number or roll number and registered password.

Automatically, a pdf would open up.

Scroll down and check the result.

SSC CGL Tier-II Admit Card 2022

The selection commission will upload the CGL Tier II exam admit cards 2022 for the qualified candidates on the official website of the regional offices around one week before the SSC CGL Tier-II Exam. In case candidates face any issue regarding the admit card or any other trouble, they can reach out to the SSC CGL website by using the direct link given here - SSC CGL Official Website. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

