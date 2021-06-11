SSC CHSL 2018 Result Declared: Check Result, 2018 Vacancies, Final Cut Off Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination on its website. For candidates who had appeared for the typing test, Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) can visit the official website - https://ssc.nic.in/. In a notice issued on the SSC website, the Commission said that the result had been for the typing test and DEST.

"Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2018 – Declaration of the result of Typing Test/DEST for short-listing of the Candidates to appear for Document Verification." it said

Earlier on February 25 2020, the Staff Selection Commission had declared the result for Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2018. Following that, an additional result was also declared on August 27, 2020 wherein candidates were shortlisted for Typing Test/DEST. The qualified candidates have therefore been asked to appear for the document verification. The information regarding the schedule for document verification will be available on the websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission soon. Shortlisted candidates have also been urged to visit the website of the Regional Offices of the Commission regularly for updates.

However, the lists are provisional and subject to the recommended candidates fulfilling the eligibility conditions that are prescribed for the respective posts. In addition, candidates will have to go through verification of their identity through photographs, signatures and handwriting on application forms and admission certificates.

Candidates can check the SSC CHSL result from the link provided below:

List of candidates qualified for document verification for the posts of deo in departments other than C&AG

List of candidates qualified for document verification for the post of deo in C&AG

List of Candidates Qualified for Document Verification for the posts of LDC/JSA, PA/SA