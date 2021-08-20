SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-I Answer Keys And Response Sheets Released; Here's Direct Link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key along with the SSC CHSL Tier 1 response sheet combined with the class 10 and 12 level examination 2020. Students can check the answer key and the response key by visiting the official website of SSC or ssc.nic. It must be noted that candidates who appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam in 2020 can download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key and the SSC CHSL Tier 1 response sheet by using their candidate log-in id.

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the examination for the CHS (10+2) level examination from April 12 to April 19, 2021, and from August 4 to August 12, 2021, in various centers across the country. Those candidates who are not satisfied can raise their objections against the answer key before 6 pm, August 25, 2021, with a payment of Rs 100 per question/answer.

Here's the direct link to check SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 answer key

Candidates can check the SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 answer key by clicking on the link given here - SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 answer key.

Here is how to check the SSC CHSL 2020 answer key

Open the official website of SSC by visiting ssc.nic.in.

Now, click on the "Answer Key" button.

Click on the link that reads, "Uploading of tentative answer key along with candidate's response sheet-Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination.

Now enter your credentials.

The SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 answer key will appear on the screen.

You can now download the SSC CHSL 2020 answer key.

