SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020: Process To Check Tier 1 Application Status

The SSC CHSL exam is among the most significant competitive exams held. SCC CHSL 2020 Tier-I exam (CBE) has been scheduled from March 16 to March 27, 2020. Currently, all candidates who have successfully submitted the online application form for SSC CGL 2019-20 exam are waiting for their application status and admit card for the SSC CHSL 2020 Exam. Usually, the SSC CHSL application status is released first. One week after the application status, SSC goes on to release the admit card. The admit card link for SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-I Exam is activated region-wise by the 2nd week of March.

How to check Tier 1 application status

SSC CHSL Application Status Release Date- March 2, 2020

SSC CHSL Admit Card Release Date- 2nd week of March 2020

SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam Dates- March 16 to March 27, 2020

SSC CHSL Tier-II Admit Card- June 2020

SSC CHSL Tier-II Exam Date- June 28, 2020

The application status for SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-I Exam was released on March 2, 2020. Candidates can check the application status for their region and later download the admit card. The official links are provided below:

Name of the Region SSC CHSL Admit Card Region-wise SSC Websites SSC North Region SSC North Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscnr.net.in/ SSC Central Region SSC Central Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MP Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC Southern Region SSC Southern Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC Eastern Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscer.org/ SSC North Western Region SSC North Western Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Western Region SSC Western Region Admit CHSL Card http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC North Eastern Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscner.org.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC Kerala Karnataka CHSL Admit Card https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

How to download the SSC CHSL Admit Card?

1. First, visit the official website or click on the above-mentioned links.

2. Then click on the link to download SSC CHSL 2020 Admit Card for your region

3. Once done, enter your Registration Number/Roll Number followed by your D.O.B to procure the admit card

4. Carefully, select the area which you preferred while applying for the exam.

5. Take a print of the downloaded admit card

