The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020: Process To Check Tier 1 Application Status

Education

SSC CHSL admit card 2020: How to check your Tier 1 application status and how to download the admit cards. Read further for instructions.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
ssc chsl admit card

The SSC CHSL exam is among the most significant competitive exams held. SCC CHSL 2020 Tier-I exam (CBE) has been scheduled from March 16 to March 27, 2020. Currently, all candidates who have successfully submitted the online application form for SSC CGL 2019-20 exam are waiting for their application status and admit card for the SSC CHSL 2020 Exam. Usually, the SSC CHSL application status is released first. One week after the application status, SSC goes on to release the admit card. The admit card link for SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-I Exam is activated region-wise by the 2nd week of March.

Also Read | SSC CPO Cut Off Marks For Previous Year, Exam Details; Here's Everything You Need To Know

SSC CHSL admit card 2020: How to check Tier 1 application status

Also Read | SSC CGL 2020: Admit Card For Tier-I Out; How To Download, Exam Pattern And Other Details

  • SSC CHSL Application Status Release Date- March 2, 2020
  • SSC CHSL Admit Card Release Date- 2nd week of March 2020
  • SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam Dates- March 16 to March 27, 2020
  • SSC CHSL Tier-II Admit Card- June 2020
  • SSC CHSL Tier-II Exam Date- June 28, 2020

The Admit card

The application status for SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-I Exam was released on March 2, 2020. Candidates can check the application status for their region and later download the admit card. The official links are provided below: 

Name of the Region

SSC CHSL Admit Card Region-wise

SSC Websites

SSC North Region

 SSC North Region CHSL Admit Card

http://www.sscnr.net.in/

SSC Central Region

 SSC Central Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.ssc-cr.org/

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region

 SSC MP Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscmpr.org/

SSC Southern Region

SSC Southern Region CHSL Admit Card

 http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

SSC Eastern Region

 SSC Eastern Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscer.org/

SSC North Western Region

 SSC North Western Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscnwr.org/

SSC Western Region

 SSC Western Region Admit CHSL Card http://www.sscwr.net/

SSC North Eastern Region

 SSC North Eastern Region CHSL Admit Card http://www.sscner.org.in/

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region

 SSC Kerala Karnataka CHSL Admit Card https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

How to download the SSC CHSL Admit Card?

  • 1. First, visit the official website or click on the above-mentioned links.
  • 2. Then click on the link to download SSC CHSL 2020 Admit Card for your region
  • 3. Once done, enter your Registration Number/Roll Number followed by your D.O.B to procure the admit card
  • 4. Carefully, select the area which you preferred while applying for the exam.
  • 5. Take a print of the downloaded admit card

Also Read | SSC CGL Cut Off 2020: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Exam

Also Read | SSC CPO 2019-2020 | SI, ASI And CAPFs Marks Final Answer Key Released; CISF Exam (Paper-I)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Brett Lee
LEE BACKS INDIA TO REACH FINALS
Babul Supriyo
SUPRIYO MOCKS RAHUL FOR INTL TRAVEL
COVID-19
GOVT REVEALS DETAILS OF PATIENT
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
Karti Chidambaram
'TOXICITY OF SOCIAL MEDIA IS BANE'
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS