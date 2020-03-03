SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020: Process To Check Tier 1 Application Status

The SSC CHSL exam is among the most significant competitive exams held. SCC CHSL 2020 Tier-I exam (CBE) has been scheduled from March 16 to March 27, 2020. Currently, all candidates who have successfully submitted the online application form for SSC CGL 2019-20 exam are waiting for their application status and admit card for the SSC CHSL 2020 Exam. Usually, the SSC CHSL application status is released first. One week after the application status, SSC goes on to release the admit card. The admit card link for SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-I Exam is activated region-wise by the 2nd week of March.
The application status for SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-I Exam was released on March 2, 2020. Candidates can check the application status for their region and later download the admit card. The official links are provided below:
|
Name of the Region
|
SSC CHSL Admit Card Region-wise
|
SSC Websites
|
SSC North Region
|SSC North Region CHSL Admit Card
|
SSC Central Region
|SSC Central Region CHSL Admit Card
|http://www.ssc-cr.org/
|
SSC Madhya Pradesh Region
|SSC MP Region CHSL Admit Card
|http://www.sscmpr.org/
|
SSC Southern Region
|
SSC Southern Region CHSL Admit Card
|http://www.sscsr.gov.in/
|
SSC Eastern Region
|SSC Eastern Region CHSL Admit Card
|http://www.sscer.org/
|
SSC North Western Region
|SSC North Western Region CHSL Admit Card
|http://www.sscnwr.org/
|
SSC Western Region
|SSC Western Region Admit CHSL Card
|http://www.sscwr.net/
|
SSC North Eastern Region
|SSC North Eastern Region CHSL Admit Card
|http://www.sscner.org.in/
|
SSC Kerala Karnataka Region
|SSC Kerala Karnataka CHSL Admit Card
|https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/
