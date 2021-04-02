SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 Out For Western Region At Http://www.sscwr.net/

Quick links:
SSC CHSL admit card 2021 (Image Source: Shutterstock)
Earlier today, the Staff Selection Commission, Western Region (Maharashtra) notified about the application status of the computer-based exam of Tier 1 for Combined Higher Secondary Exam 2020-21 and released their admit cards. The Staff Selection Commission in several regions has also released SSC CHSL admit card 2021 this past week, all of which are available for download on the official website of SSC pertaining to its regions. Their direct links will be provided below. The SSC CHSL WR Admit Card download tutorial is provided below along with other details regarding the exam.
The SSC CHSL Paper 1 will be conducted on the dates between April 12 to April 26, 2021. Candidates must be ready with their SSC WR CHSL Tier Admit Cards along with an original photo ID while visiting the examination centre. Make sure that the details printed on the certificate should be the same as on the identity proof. In case details like date of birth are not mentioned in the original photo identity card, then the candidate must carry an additional original certificate as proof to show their date of birth.
|Name of Region
|SSC Website
|SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 Direct Link
|SSC Western Region
|http://www.sscwr.net/
|SSC CHSL WR Admit Card download link
|SSC Central Region
|http://www.ssc-cr.org/
|SSC CHSL 2021 CR Admit Card download link
|SSC Madhya Pradesh
|http://www.sscmpr.org/
|SSC CHSL 2021 MP Admit Card download link