SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 Out For Western Region At Http://www.sscwr.net/

Earlier today, the Staff Selection Commission, Western Region (Maharashtra) notified about the application status of the computer-based exam of Tier 1 for Combined Higher Secondary Exam 2020-21 and released their admit cards. The Staff Selection Commission in several regions has also released SSC CHSL admit card 2021 this past week, all of which are available for download on the official website of SSC pertaining to its regions. Their direct links will be provided below. The SSC CHSL WR Admit Card download tutorial is provided below along with other details regarding the exam.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 for Western Region

How to download SSC WR CHSL Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the SSC Western Region - www.sscwr.net On the homepage itself, a link will be available in the form of "STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2020 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 12/04/2021 TO 26/04/2021". Follow the link to check your status. You will be required to tap on the click here button on the next page to proceed with the formalities. After this step, you will be redirected to the login page wherein you will have to enter your name, roll no/registration id no and general information before verifying the same. If your number is registered, which it should, then only you'll be able to access the next page i.e. the SSC WR admit card download page. Once you're on the page, download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

The SSC CHSL Paper 1 will be conducted on the dates between April 12 to April 26, 2021. Candidates must be ready with their SSC WR CHSL Tier Admit Cards along with an original photo ID while visiting the examination centre. Make sure that the details printed on the certificate should be the same as on the identity proof. In case details like date of birth are not mentioned in the original photo identity card, then the candidate must carry an additional original certificate as proof to show their date of birth.

Table for SSC CHSL Application Status around India

