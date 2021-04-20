Last Updated:

SSC CHSL Exam 2021 Postponed Due To COVID-19: Check The Official Notice Here

Many students have been asking if SSC CHSL exam is postponed due to COVID-19. SSC has finally given a nod for postponement and updated about future plans.

Sanjana Kalyanpur
SSC CHSL Exam 2021 Postponed due to COVID-19 (Image Source: Shutterstock)


Earlier today, the Staff Selection Commission announced the postponement of Combined Higher Secondary Examination (SSC CHSL Exam) 2020-21. The SSC CHSL exam 2021 postponed news is with regards to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across India. The revised SSC CHSL exam date for the balance candidates haven't been announced yet but will be updated in due course.

SSC CHSL Exam 2021 Postponed

The Staff Selection Commission announced the SSC CHSL 2021 postponement in the form of an official notice on the website. The notice read, "Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 with effect from 20-04-2021. Fresh dates for the balance candidates of the said examination will be intimated in due course."

As of now, the only SSC CHSL exam date that has been confirmed is for candidates from West Bengal on May 21 and 22, 2021. The earlier SSC CHSL exam date was scheduled to be today, April 20 and was supposed to end on April 27, 2021. Students and parents had previously expressed their displeasure over important exams being held despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India.

India is among the worst-affected nations by COVID-19 at the moment. As of April 19, India has reported close to 2,59,167 cases. As a result, many online petitions had been circulating around the Internet as retaliation. Many politicians also came in support of the petitions and requested the respective Boards to cancel or postpone these examinations.

SSC CHSL Admit Card Updates

Name of the Region

 SSC CHSL Admit Card Link 2021 SSC Websites

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region

 SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card

https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC Southern Region

 SSC SR CHSL Admit Card

http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

SSC North Region

 SSC NR CHSL Admit Card

https://www.sscnr.net.in/

SSC Eastern Region

  -------

https://sscer.org/

SSC Western Region

 SSC WR CHSL Admit Card

http://www.sscwr.net/

SSC North Western Region

  -------

http://www.sscnwr.org/

SSC North Eastern Region

 SSC NER CHSL Admit Card

https://www.sscner.org.in/

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region

 SSC MP CHSL Admit Card

http://www.sscmpr.org/
SSC Central Region SSC CR CHSL Admit Card

http://www.ssc-cr.org/

Direct link to the SSC CHSL 2021 Notice

Direct link to the SSC website

Image Source: Shutterstock

