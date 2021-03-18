SSC CHSL Exam Date Rescheduled To May 21 And 22 Along With Other Examinations

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the postponement of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2020 tier 1 paper for the candidates attempting the exams from West Bengal. The examination was previously proposed to be scheduled from 12th to 27th April but is now confirmed to be pushed to the following month. The Commission announced that this modification in dates was determined keeping in mind the Assembly elections that are taking place in several States during the same time.

SSC CHSL Exam Date - SSC exam dates rescheduled to May 2021

The revised dates for the candidates opting for the West Bengal exam centre are May 21 and 22. This exam is conducted for the vacant posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postal Assistant and Data Entry Operator required in various departments and ministries. Along with the CHSL exam, many other examinations have also been impacted and are compelled to change their due dates, namely Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examinations 2020, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2020, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination 2019, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 Tier-I.

SSC JE exam date is now going to be held on March 22 to 24, which was previously scheduled for March 22 to 25. Similarly, the SSC SI Delhi Police exam has now been rescheduled to May 8. This was previously going to take place on March 26. The dates for the Stenographers exam haven't been fixed yet and is only announced to have been pushed somewhere down the year.

SSC released the following statement as an explanation -

"On 07.10.2020, the Commission had published tentative Calendar of Examinations to be held during the period from 01.10.2020 to 31.08.2021. However, in view of the Assembly Elections in some States/ UT during March-April, 2021, the following modifications have been necessitated in the schedule of various examinations."

Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the official website of the Staff Selection Commission - https://ssc.nic.in/ - as important notices are updated on it on a daily basis.

