SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

Image: PTI
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL final answer key for 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the final SSC CHSL tier 1 answer, Key 2021, by visiting the official website-SSC.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the exam conducting body has also released the SSC CHSL question paper, which candidates can download using their roll number and date of birth. The examination was conducted by SSC on October 27, 2021.
Candidates who qualify for the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be eligible to take the SSC CHSL tier 2 exam, which is slated to be held on January 9, 2022. The admit card for the SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be published tentatively by the last week of December this year. Candidates must regularly visit the official website of SSC for fresh updates.