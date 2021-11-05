SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL final answer key for 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the final SSC CHSL tier 1 answer, Key 2021, by visiting the official website-SSC.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the exam conducting body has also released the SSC CHSL question paper, which candidates can download using their roll number and date of birth. The examination was conducted by SSC on October 27, 2021.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2021: Direct link

It is recorded to follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here to download the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2021 (CLICK HERE)

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2021: Here's how to download the final SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key

STEP 1: To download the final SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key, visit the SSC official website-SSC.nic.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for the SSC-CHSL final answer key.

STEP 3: Automatically, a new PDF will open on the screen.

STEP 4: Click on the link available in the SSC ChSL answer key PDF.

STEP 5: Enter your roll number and password (as shown on your SSC CHSL admit card).

STEP 6: The SSC CHSL tier 1 final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 7: It is recommended that you take a printout for future use.

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2021: More details

Candidates who qualify for the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be eligible to take the SSC CHSL tier 2 exam, which is slated to be held on January 9, 2022. The admit card for the SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be published tentatively by the last week of December this year. Candidates must regularly visit the official website of SSC for fresh updates.

Image: Unsplash