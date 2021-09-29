Last Updated:

SSC CHSL Result 2018, CHSL Paper-2 Result 2019 To Be Declared Tomorrow

SSC CHSL Result 2018: SSC will declare CHSL final results 2018 and CHSL paper 2 results 2019 tomorrow, September 30. Check results at ssc.nic.in.

Written By
Nandini Verma
SSC CHSL Result 2018

Image: Shutterstock


SSC CHSL Result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Thursday declare the final results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSLE) 2018. As per the latest status report, the SSC CHSL 2018 final results will be out on September 30. Candidates will be able to check their results at www.ssc.nic.in. 

SSC will also announce the results of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II) tomorrow. The result declaration for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 (PET/ PST) was also scheduled for September 30. However, SSC declared the CPO results on Tuesday, September 28. SSC CHSL 2018 final examination was held from July 5 to 14, 2021 and the 2019 Tier II exam was held on February 14, 2021.

SSC CHSL Result: Date & Time 

  • SSC CHSL 2018 Final Result Date- September 30, 2021
  • SSC CHSL 2019 Tier II Result Date- September 30, 2021

How to check SSC CHSL Final Results 2018

  • Once the results are declared, candidates must visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab
  • A new page will appear on your screen
  • Click on the 'CHSL' tab
  • Click on the CHSL Results link
  • A PDF file will open on your screen that will have the names of qualified candiates
Tags: SSC CHSL Result 2018, SSC CHSL, SSC CHSL result date
