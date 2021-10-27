SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Cards Released: Check How To Download

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2019 skill test. The commission has released the admit cards for five regions only, and they are the Western Region (Mumbai), Central Region, MP Sub Region, North-Western Region (Chandigarh), and the North Eastern Region. The SSC CHSL Exam is scheduled to be held on November 3, 2021.

To qualify for the skill test, candidates will have to pass the typing test, which will be conducted on computers provided by the Commission. The duration of the typing test will be 15 minutes and the printed matter in English will contain 2000-2200 key-depressions, which would be given to each candidate. Candidates appearing for the English test should have a typing speed of 35 words per minute and those typing in Hindi must have a typing speed of 30 minutes per word.

SSC CHSL Admit Card: Direct link

It is recommended to follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 (CLICK HERE)

SSC CHSL 2021: Here's how to download the SSC CHSL Admit Card

Step 1: To download the SSC CHSL exam 2019 skill test admit card, visit the official website of SSC.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " STATUS / DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL EXAM-2019 SKILL TEST TO BE HELD ON 03/11/2021 ".

". Step 3: Enter details such as registration number/mother's name and DOB.

Step 4: Click on the "submit" button.

Step 5: Your SSC CHSL skill test admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save it to your computer and print it.

Image: Shutterstock