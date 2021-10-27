SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Cards Released: Check How To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2019 skill test. The commission has released the admit cards for five regions only, and they are the Western Region (Mumbai), Central Region, MP Sub Region, North-Western Region (Chandigarh), and the North Eastern Region. The SSC CHSL Exam is scheduled to be held on November 3, 2021.
To qualify for the skill test, candidates will have to pass the typing test, which will be conducted on computers provided by the Commission. The duration of the typing test will be 15 minutes and the printed matter in English will contain 2000-2200 key-depressions, which would be given to each candidate. Candidates appearing for the English test should have a typing speed of 35 words per minute and those typing in Hindi must have a typing speed of 30 minutes per word.