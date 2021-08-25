SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key: Deadline To Raise Objection Ends Today, Check Details

Quick links:
IMAGE: PIXABAY
SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to close the window to raise objections for SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key. The SSC CHSL answer key objection window will be closed on August 25, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key. Candidates should make sure to raise objection (if any) by today till 6 pm. Candidates who are not satisfied with the keys will have to raise objections on the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in. They will have to complete the payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer they will challenge.
The Staff Selection Commission conducted the examination for the CHS (10+2) level examination from April 12 to April 19, 2021, and from August 4 to August 12, 2021, in various centers across the country. Those candidates who are not satisfied can raise their objections against the answer key by August 25, 2021. For more details, candidates are advised to follow the official page.