SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key: Deadline To Raise Objection Ends Today, Check Details

SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to close the window to raise objections for SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key. The SSC CHSL answer key objection window will be closed on August 25, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key. Candidates should make sure to raise objection (if any) by today till 6 pm. Candidates who are not satisfied with the keys will have to raise objections on the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in. They will have to complete the payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer they will challenge.

Important Dates

The objection window was opened on August 20, 2021 (6:00 PM)

The objection window will close on August 25, 2021 (6:00 PM)

The official notice reads that the representations received after 6:00 PM on 25.08.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key: Steps to raise objections

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on Challenge System link

OR here is the direct link to raise objection

Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to login to the account with credentials.

Candidates will get the option of raising objections to the questions they want.

As mentioned above, candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 100 per question

Once they click on submit they are advised to take screenshot or keep a hard copy of the same with them for future references

SSC CHSL: Tier 1 response sheet

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the examination for the CHS (10+2) level examination from April 12 to April 19, 2021, and from August 4 to August 12, 2021, in various centers across the country. Those candidates who are not satisfied can raise their objections against the answer key by August 25, 2021. For more details, candidates are advised to follow the official page.