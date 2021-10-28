SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2020-21 Declared: Here's How To Check Result Online

The Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level or SSC CHSL Tier 1 result for 2020-2021 has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. The results have been released for the Tier I exam conducted in a CBT mode from April 12 to 19, 2021, and August 4 to 12, 2021. CHSL tier 1 results can be checked at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can now check the results for the Tier I exam. Candidates will be eligible to appear for the Tier II Exam. According to reports, the Tier II Exam would be held by the SSC tentatively on January 9, 2022. Here’s how to check the result.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2020-21: How to check and download

Step 1: Visit official website - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to result tab and click on CHSL

Step 3: Select result link

Step 4: Click on PDF to view the result

Step 5: The PDF will have Roll Number, Category, and Name of the candidates

Step 6: Keep a copy of the PDF or print it for future use

Keep checking the official website for updates on the SSC Tier II exam.

SSC CHSL Skill Test admit cards released

The Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2019 skill test. The commission has released the admit cards for five regions only, and they are the Western Region (Mumbai), Central Region, MP Sub Region, North-Western Region (Chandigarh), and the North Eastern Region. The SSC CHSL Exam is scheduled to be held on November 3, 2021.

To qualify for the skill test, candidates will have to pass the typing test, which will be conducted on computers provided by the Commission. The duration of the typing test will be 15 minutes and the printed matter in English will contain 2000-2200 key-depressions, which would be given to each candidate. Candidates appearing for the English test should have a typing speed of 35 words per minute and those typing in Hindi must have a typing speed of 30 minutes per word. Check the official website of SSC to download the SSC CHSL exam 2019 skill test admit card.

