SSC Constable GD 2021 Notification, CHSL And CGL Tier I Exam Postponed

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Staff Selection Commission on Friday released a notification regarding the postponement of exams. As per the said notification, the SSC Constable GD 2021 notification has been postponed and SSC CHSL Tier I and SSC CGL Tier I exam has been postponed.

SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 notification was scheduled to release in the first week of May remains postponed. Earlier, the notification was scheduled to release on March 25, 2021. Besides this, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (Tier-I) Examination,2020 that was scheduled to be conducted on May 21 and 22, 2021 has been postponed for candidates who had opted for their centers in West Bengal. Combined Graduate Level (Tier-I) Examination, 2020 that was scheduled to be conducted from May 29 to June 7, 2021, has also been postponed.

In the notice, the Commission has asserted that the fresh dates of postponed examinations and notification of examination will be announced in due course after assessing the situation, on the official website ssc.nic.in.

COVID situation in India

This comes at a time India is dealing with the deadly second wave of COVID-19. Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh to 4-lakh cases being reported every day.

Hitting a new high, the country on Friday registered a record 4,14,188 new infections and 3,915 fatalities, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,14,91,598 and the death toll to 2,34,083. The active cases have increased to 36,45,164 comprising 16.96 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.95 per cent.

(Credit-PTI)