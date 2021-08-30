SSC Constable GD 2021: Registration For 25,271 Posts Closes Tomorrow

SSC Constable GD 2021: The Staff Selection Commission also known as SSC will close its registration portal for recruitment to various posts. The positions are of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR). The recruitment is being done as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by Home Ministry and also as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Commission. It is to be noted that interested and eligible candidates should make sure to apply before August 31 as the Commission will not accept any application afterwards.

Constable GD Recruitment: Important Dates

The registration process started on July 16, 2021

It will end on August 31, 2021

Constable Genera Recruitment: Exam pattern

The SSC Constable recruitment 2021 online exam will consist of 100 MCQ pattern questions where each question will carry 100 marks. The first part or Part A will have General Intelligence and Reasoning questions of 25 marks each whereas, Part B will consist of General Knowledge and General Awareness for 25 marks. The third part will be on Elementary Mathematics and Part D will be on English/Hindi. Negative marking will be applicable with no scene of re-evaluation. Interested male candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 and female candidates will not be charged.

SSC GD Constable: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have completed their matriculation from a recognized board are eligible to apply. Any candidate who has not done matriculation will not be entertained by the SSC Department. The minimum age to apply is 18 years and the maximum is 23 years. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website. Candidates should also click on this link to apply before the deadline.