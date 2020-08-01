SSC Constable Recruitment 2020: Applications Open For 5846 Posts In Delhi Police

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened up the online applications for 5846 Constable posts in Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 from August 1, 2020. Interested candidates can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in to apply for the post before the last date i.e. September 7, 2020.

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct an examination for recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the SSC. The applications for Constable posts in Delhi Police will be accepted only online mode and Computer-based examination (CBE) will be conducted only in English and Hindi languages.

Exam Dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: August 1, 2020, to September 7, 2020

Last date and time for online fee payment: September 9, 2020

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: September 11, 2020

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): September 14, 2020

Date of Computer Based Examination: November 27, 2020, to December 14, 2020

Selection process:

Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT), which is qualifying in nature, will be scheduled and conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi. The final result will be declared by the SSC based on the performance of candidates in the CBE subject to their qualifying the PE&MT and other conditions stipulated in the Notice of the Examination.

Eligibility criteria:

The age of candidates should be between 18 to 25 years as on August 1, 2020, implying that they should not be born earlier than August 2, 1995, and later that August 1, 2002. They should have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognized Board, subject to relaxation to specific candidates mentioned in the notice. Male candidates must possess a valid driving license for LMV (Motor Cycle or Car) as on the date of PE&MT.

(Image: PTI)