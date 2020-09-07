SSC Constable Recruitment 2020: Last Date To Apply Is On September 7 Till 11:30 Pm

Staff Selection Commission has been accepting applications for SSC Constable Recruitment 2020 from the past month. But September 7, 2020, Monday marks the last day to apply online for SSC Constable Vacancy 2020. Interested candidates can fill the registration form on the official website of Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 at www.ssc.nic.in. Here are further details about SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020 that you must check out. Read on:

SSC Constable Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply

The registration process of SSC Constable Recruitment 2020 started from August 1, 2020. September 6, 2020, Monday marks the last day to apply for SSC Constable Vacancy 2020 online. Interested and eligible candidates can fill their form for SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020 on the official website at www.ssc.nic.in. They can apply till September 7, 2020, before or at 11: 30 pm. For further details about the eligibility criteria and notifications, interested applicants can check out the official notice on SSC Constable Recruitment 2020 website at www.ssc.nic.in. Here is everything you need to know about the application fees for SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020.

SSC Constable Recruitment 2020: Deadline to pay application fees

Though today is the last date to register for SSC Constable Recruitment 2020, applicants can pay the application fees till September 9, 2020, Wednesday. Moreover, the deadline to generate offline Bank Challan for SSC Constable Recruitment 2020 is September 11, 2020, Friday. Interested and eligible applicants can pay the application fees for SSC Constable Vacancy 2020 through this method on or before September 14, 2020, Monday. Check out further details and the date of exam for Delhi Police Recruitment 2020.

SSC Constable Vacancy 2020: Important dates

Accoridng to a notice on the official website, the authorities will conduct the Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 exam between November 27, 2020, and December 14, 2020. Staff Selection Commission has organized the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020 drive to fill 5846 vacancies. Out of them, 3433 are for male candidates and 1944 for females.

The selection of candidates for SSC Constable Recruitment 2020 would take place after a few tests. These involve a computer-based exam, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE and MT). Later on, a medical examination of some candidates would happen. For more details, interested candidates can check the official website of the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020 at www.ssc.nic.in.

