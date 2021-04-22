SSC CPO Exam 2021: SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF And ASI In CISF Paper 2 Exam 2019 Postponed

Staff Selection Commission has postponed the paper-2 exam for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. The exam has been postponed in view of the rising number of Coronavirus pandemic cases in the country. The SSC CPO paper-2 exam 2019 was scheduled to be held on May 9, 2021.

SSC has uploaded the official notice of postponement of the exam on its official website. "Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination-2019 scheduled on 08-05-2021. Fresh date for the said examination will be intimated in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly for the updates," the official notice reads.

Direct link to check SSC CPO exam postponement notice

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF, and ASI in CISF Recruitment 2019

The Staff Selection Commission had conducted the Paper-I of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2019 from December 9 to 13, 2019, and on December 30, 2019, in the Computer Based Mode. Its result was declared on February 14, 2020. A total of 2,63,904 candidates appeared in the paper-1 exam. Candidates who have qualified for the paper-1 exam were shortlisted to appear for Physical Efficiency Test and/or Physical Standard Test.

A total of 4035 female candidates and 41888 male candidates were qualified for open vacancies. 390 candidates were shortlisted for departmental vacancies and 123 men were shortlisted under Specialized Categories of Ex-Servicemen (Delhi Police). There are a total of 132 vacancies of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police-Male, 79 for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police-Female, and 2534 vacancies are available for Sub-Inspector in CAPFs.

Click here for SSC CPO 2019 tentative vacancies.