SSC CPO Result 2019: SI, ASI, CAPF Paper 2 Marks Out, Here's How To Check

SSC sub inspector paper 2 marks 2019: SSC SI result has been declared on the official website by the Staff Selection Commission. The Commission released the marks of candidates for SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2019 for Paper II. All those candidates who got themselves registered and also took the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019 can now check their SSC CPO 2019 marks.

To be noted that the SSC result was declared last month only but now the individual marks have been uploaded. All those candidates who checked the results that were released on September 3 can now check their individual marks. In order to check the same quickly, candidates should be ready with their Registration No. and password. The official notice reads that the candidates will be allowed to download their scorecards between October 18 and November 1, 2021.

Official notification reads, “The Staff Selection Commission declared the Result of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019 on 03.09.2021. Now, the marks of the candidates have been uploaded on the website of the Commission. Candidates may check their individual marks by using his/her Registration No. and Registered Password and click on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard. The facility will be available from 18.10.2021 to 01.11.2021.”

SSC Delhi police SI Result 2019: Steps to check scorecards

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of SSC which is ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, they should click on the login option and log in by entering the registration details mentioned above

Click on SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2019 link and the marks will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and also download the page

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

To be noted that the Commission will shortly share the schedule of medical examinations with the candidates. As there is no official date, candidates must keep an eye on the official website for being updated. Candidates can also reach out to regional offices of the Commission regarding the issue of the Admission Certificate for Medical Examination.