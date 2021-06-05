SSC CPO Result: SSC Declares PET/PST Result For SI, ASI Exam 2019, 5871 Pass

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the SSC CPO Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates who have appeared in the PET/PST for SSC Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019 can check their results online. Candidates must visit the official website-www.ssc.nic.in to check the merit list.

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF exam 2019: 5871 pass PET/PST

SSC had declared the SSC CPO paper-1 result on February 15. A total of 45923 candidates (4035 female, 41888 male) were declared qualified under various lists. They were called to appear for the PET/ PST rounds. Out of these, 5871 candidates have cleared the tests and 9751 candidates failed. Moreover, 30218 candidates were absent and 83 were exempted from the test. Candidates who have cleared the PET/ PST are eligible to appear for the paper-2 exam. A total of 508 female and 5446 male have qualified for the paper -2 exam.

How to check SSC CPO 2019 Result:

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on 'Result' tab given on the top

Click on CAPF tab

A link to check result will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link and find your roll number

Direct link to check SSC CPO result

SSC CPO 2019 exam was conducted at various centres of CAPFs from November 23, 2020, to December 8, 2020. SSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1557 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector through CISF. A total of 8,20,683 candidates had registered for the SSC CPO Phase 1 Exam.

SSC CPO Paper 2 exam

Staff Selection Commission has earlier announced to postpone the paper-2 exam for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. The exam has been postponed in view of the rising number of Coronavirus pandemic cases in the country. The SSC CPO paper-2 exam 2019 was scheduled to be held on May 8, 2021. resh date for the said examination will be intimated in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly for updates.