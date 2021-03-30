SSC CPO Result: SSC Releases Additional Result For Delhi Police, SI, CAPF 2020 Exams

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday declared an additional result of SI in Delhi Police and CAPF exam 2020 paper-1. SSC had announced the paper-1 result on February 26 in which 2239 female and 25962 male candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET). Now, SSC has passed 26 more candidates including 23 male and 3 female candidates to appear for the next round.

This has been done after various candidates pointed out that their candidatures have wrongly been considered under unreserved and OBC for Delhi only. The claims were found correct and action has been taken accordingly. In the official notice released by SSC, it was said, "Subsequently, representations were received from a few candidates pointing out their candidatures have been wrongly considered under “UR and OBC for Delhi only” in place of “EWS and OBC for Delhi only”. The claims of the candidates have been found to be right and accordingly corrective action has been taken in the matter."

The list of additionally selected candidates can be found on the official website- ssc.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the new list. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given here.

How to download SSC CPO Additional Result

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in Click on the 'Result' tab given on the homepage Click on CAPF section A result link dated 30/3/2021 will be available on the screen Download and check your roll number.

Direct link to download SSC CPO result 2020 (male)

Direct link to download SSC CPO Result 2020 (Female)

