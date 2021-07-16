SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Admit Card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the Central Region and North Western Region for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. Admit cards are available on the official website ssc-cr.org and sscnwr.org. Candidates who managed to qualify for the SSC CPO Physical Exam can download their SSC CPO admit card from the above-mentioned websites. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 26th July 2021. Candidates must note that admit cards for NR, KKR, NER, SR, ER, MPR, and WR will be uploaded anytime soon on the official website.

How to download SSC CPO admit card 2021

Visit the SSC official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on the Admit card tab that is available on the home screen.

Select the SSC region you have applied for.

Search for the SSC CPO admit card 2021 for paper 2 download link.

Enter the required details like registration ID, roll number, name, and date of birth, and click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen..

Cross-check details and make sure to take a printout of the same

Direct link to admit card

Here is the direct link to download SSC NWR CPO SI Paper 2 Admit Card

Here is the direct link to download SSC CR CPO SI Paper 2 Admit Card for Central Region

Admit Card: Details mentioned

Along with the candidate's name, roll number, and registration number, the admit card will have an exam password. The exam date, timing, and venue will also be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are advised to carefully read the exam-day instructions and COVID protocols mentioned on the card. Moreover, if candidates come across any mistakes in their SSC CPO admit card, they must contact the SSC through the information available on the card itself.

Instructions to follow