SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key 2020- 2021 Released For Paper-1 Exam

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC constable exam can check their results online at ssc.nic.in. SSC had already declared the results of the Delhi Police Constable executive exam on March 15. The link to check the final answer key will be active till April 15, 6 pm.

"The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 25.03.2021 (06:00 PM) to 15.04.2021 (06:00 PM)," the official notice reads. READ | SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2021 results announced; 67,000 candidates qualify

SSC had conducted the constable executive exam in a computer-based-test mode from November 27 to December 16, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 5,846 vacancies, of which 3,433 vacancies are for Constable (Executive) Male while 1944 are for Constable (Executive) Female and the rest are reserved for the other genders. A total of 67, 000 candidates have passed paper 1. Candidates who have passed paper-1 will appear for the paper-2 exam.

