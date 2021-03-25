Last Updated:

SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key 2020- 2021 Released For Paper-1 Exam

SSC Delhi Police Constable final answer key 2020- 21 has been released at ssc.nic.in. The result was declared on March 15. 67000 candidates have passed the exam

Nandini Verma
SSC Delhi Police Constable final answer key

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC constable exam can check their results online at ssc.nic.in. SSC had already declared the results of the Delhi Police Constable executive exam on March 15. The link to check the final answer key will be active till April 15, 6 pm. 

Direct link to check SSC Delhi Police Constable Executive final answer key

"The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 25.03.2021 (06:00 PM) to 15.04.2021 (06:00 PM)," the official notice reads.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020: 67K candidates pass

SSC had conducted the constable executive exam in a computer-based-test mode from November 27 to December 16, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 5,846 vacancies, of which 3,433 vacancies are for Constable (Executive) Male while 1944 are for Constable (Executive) Female and the rest are reserved for the other genders. A total of 67, 000 candidates have passed paper 1. Candidates who have passed paper-1 will appear for the paper-2 exam. 

Click here to read the official notice
(Image: PTI)

First Published:
