SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2021 Results Announced; 67,000 Candidates Qualify

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the results of Paper 1 of the Delhi Police examination on its official website on Monday. The SSC conducted a computer-based examination to fill vacancies for Constable (Executive) Male and Female from November 27 to December 16, 2020.

A total of 5,846 vacancies would be filled by means of this recruitment drive, of which 3,433 vacancies are for Constable (Executive) Male while 1.944 are for Constable (Executive) Female and the rest are reserved for the other genders. As per the results published today, around 67, 000 candidates have qualified for paper 1 to reach the second phase of this recruitment drive.

List of male candidates

List of female candidates

Basis of qualification

As per the notification issued by the SSC, the marks of the candidates have been normalized as per the Provisions of the Notice of Examination, and such normalized marks have been used for processing the result. The minimum passing marks in the exams has been fixed at 35 per cent for the unreserved category, 30 percent for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Section and 25 percent for ExServicemen category candidates.

The candidates who have claimed to have The National Cadet Corps (NCC) certificates. have been given incentives as follows

People with NCC 'C' certificate have been awarded 5 percent of the maximum marks

People with NCC 'B' certificate have been awarded 3 percent of the maximum marks

People with NCC 'B' certificate have been awarded 2 percent of the maximum marks

The qualified candidates will have to go through a Physical Endurance and Measurement Test, the notification for which would be provided by Delhi Police in due course. The admission certificate for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test would be released on the website of the Delhi Police- www.delhipolice.nic.in