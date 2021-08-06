SSC Exam Dates 2021 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check The Official Schedule

The Staff Selection Commission on Friday, August 6, released the SSC Exams 2021 dates for various exams. These exams are scheduled to be conducted in the month of September and October 2021. The exam dates which have been released are for the written exams and also for the skill tests. Exam dates for CGL, JE, MTS, and Stenographer posts are on the SSC official website; ssc.nic.in. Here is the direct link to the official notification.

SSC Exam Dates 2021: Official schedule

Combined Graduate Level Examination-2019 be held on September 15 and 16, 2021

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper II) will be held on September 26, 2021

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 (Paper I) will start on October 5, 2021

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 (Paper I) will continue till October 20, 2021

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 (Skill Test) will be held on October 21 and 22, 2021

Official notification reads, "The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. 3. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates."

SSC MTS Exam 2021

SSC in the month of February had published the notification for recruitment to the post of MTS. Online Applications were invited between February 5, 2021 to March 21, 2021. Candidates who applied before the deadline for SSC MTS Recruitment 2021 can appear for the exam. It will be held in the month of October 2021. It is being expected that SSC MTS Admit Cards can be released in the month of September 2021. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for more information.

SSC JE Paper 2

SSC had conducted the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2020 Paper-1 held between March 22-24, 2021 at various centres. It will aim to recruit Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract domain. The result for the same was announced in the month of June 2021. Candidates who managed to qualify in the paper will have to appear for SSC JE Paper 2 Descriptive Type Exam.