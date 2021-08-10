SSC GD Constable 2018 Rank Cards Released At Ssc.nic.in, Here's Direct Link To Check

SSC GD Constable 2018 Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday released the SSC GD Constable 2018 ranks on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC Constable 2018 exams can check their ranks by visiting the official website- ssc.nic.in. SSC had declared the final result for SSC GD Constable 2018 in CAPFs, NIA & SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles was declared on January 21 and 28, 2021.

SSC Constable GD Result 2018

Now those who have passed the exam can download their SSC Constable GD Rank Cards 2018. The direct link and steps to check the SSC GD Constable 2018 rank card have been provided below. Read on to know more details.

How to check SSC GD Constable 2018 rank card

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Log in using the registration number and password

Your SSC GD Constable Rank Cards 2018 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

To read the official notice, visit the SSC homepage

On the homepage, click on the 'Result/ Marks' tab

Go to the Constable- GD tab

Click on the SSC GD Constable result 2018 link to read the official notice.

Direct link to check SSC GD Constable Rank Cards 2018

Direct link to read official notice of SSC

SSC GD Constable 2018 Result

Staff Selection Commission had conducted Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 from February 11 to March 11, 2019, in the Computer Based Mode. A total of 30,41,284 candidates had appeared in the examination. A total of 5,54,903 candidates (female-77,369 and male-4,77,534) were shortlisted for appearing in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

The result of SSC GD Constable PET/ PST was declared on December 17, 2019, and March 4, 2020. a total of 1,52,226 candidates (female-20750 and male-1,31,476) were qualified for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). In addition to this, on the basis of various court orders, 39 more candidates got permission for DME.

The Detailed Medical Exam for 1.52 lakh candidates was conducted by the CAPFs from January 9, 2020, to February 13, and August 24 to September 12, 2020. the Review Medical Examination (RME) was conducted from September 14 to November 10, 2020. SSC aims at filling 58,358 vacancies through this recruitment drive.