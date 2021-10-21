SSC GD Constable Exam 2021: Application Status Released, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the link to check the application status for the candidates who have applied for the SSC GD Constable recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can check the status of their application online at ssc.nic.in. The link has been activated on the website of the central region of SSC i.e., ssc-cr.org.
The application status that has been released is for the computer-based test tier- 1. SSC will conduct the GD constable exam 2021 from November 16, 2021. The exam will conclude on December 15, 2021. The commission will soon release the admit cards for the exam on its official website. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards online at ssc.nic.in.