SSC GD Constable Exam 2021: Application Status Released, Here's How To Check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the link to check the application status for the candidates who have applied for the SSC GD Constable recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can check the status of their application online at ssc.nic.in. The link has been activated on the website of the central region of SSC i.e., ssc-cr.org.

The application status that has been released is for the computer-based test tier- 1. SSC will conduct the GD constable exam 2021 from November 16, 2021. The exam will conclude on December 15, 2021. The commission will soon release the admit cards for the exam on its official website. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards online at ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021: How to check Application status

Candidates must visit the official regional website- ssc-cr.org or the main site ssc.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the notification link that reads, 'Status of Application for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021.'

Key in your Registration Number, Date of Birth and first exam city and click on Search.

The status of the application will be displayed on your screen.

Check and download the status.

Click here to check the SSC GD Constable application status