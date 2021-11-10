SSC GD Constable Exam 2021: Mock Test Link Activated At Ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the mock test link for the constable general duty (GD) exam 2021. Candidates who have applied for the SSC Constable GD recruitment 2021 can take the mock test to get an idea of the online exam system and pattern. SSC will conduct the computer-based exam for the constable recruitment 2021. The mock test link has been activated on the official website- ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable in the Central Armed Police Force, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman GD in Assam Rifles Examination 2021 will be held between November 16 and December 15, 2021. SSC has already released the admit cards for the exam on its regional websites. Candidate must download their SSC Constable GD admit cards 2021.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2021: How to appear for Mock Test

Candidates must visit the official website-ssc.nic.in.

On the Latest News section, click on the link that says, " Mock Test link in respect of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021."

A new PDF would appear on the screen

Now click on the mock test link given in the PDF.

A new window will appear on the screen

Candidates will have to log in with their credentials such as Registration Id and Password.

The mock test will begin

The computer based exam for SSC Constable GD would be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes. Candidates must note there would be negative marking in the exam. Candidates will lose 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The exam will be objective in nature. There will be multiple-choice questions.The questions will be asked from English/Hindi, Elementary Mathematics, General Knowledge & General Awareness, and General Intelligence and Reasoning. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed syllabus carefully before appearing for the examination.

SSC will release the provisional answer key after the exam is conducted. The SSC answer key will be published on the official website. Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer Key within a stipulated period of time. For each question challenged, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100.