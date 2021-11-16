SSC GD Constable Exam Begins Today, Check Important Instructions Here

Staff Selection Commission General Duty, SSC GD Constable 2021 exam is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The exam will continue for one month to recruit a total of 25,271 candidates. The exam will conclude on December 15, 2021. All those candidates who have registered themselves for the SSC GD constable exam can check the exam day guidelines here. They can also visit the official website ssc.nic.in to get more details.
This time around 30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam. The hall tickets have already been released by the commission. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and all the COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the exam centres. Through this exam, vacancies of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles will be filled. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and the exact timing has been shared in the admit card.
Dress Code
- Candidates should wear light-coloured clothes on exam day
- Candidates must wear open footwear like slippers, sandals instead of closed shoes
SSC GD Constable 2021: Exam day guidelines
- Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should carry SSC GD Constable admit card 2021 along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre
- They are expected to reach the venue at the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket
- Candidates are not allowed to carry electronic devices, mobile phones, smartwatches or gadgets or study material to the venue. In case they are found carrying or using it, they will not be allowed to take the exams
- Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the conclusion of the test
- Candidates will have to wear masks all the time and should maintain social distance and carry their own sanitisers with them. The body temperature and Aarogya Setu app status will be checked at the exam centre’s gate
- The rough work should be done on test booklet or question paper. In case any rough work is found on answer sheet during evaluation, copy will not be checked
- Candidates must keep two black ball-point pens to fill the circles on the answer sheet.