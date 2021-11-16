SSC GD Constable Exam Begins Today, Check Important Instructions Here

Staff Selection Commission General Duty, SSC GD Constable 2021 exam is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The exam will continue for one month to recruit a total of 25,271 candidates. The exam will conclude on December 15, 2021. All those candidates who have registered themselves for the SSC GD constable exam can check the exam day guidelines here. They can also visit the official website ssc.nic.in to get more details.

This time around 30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam. The hall tickets have already been released by the commission. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and all the COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the exam centres. Through this exam, vacancies of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles will be filled. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and the exact timing has been shared in the admit card.

Dress Code

Candidates should wear light-coloured clothes on exam day Candidates must wear open footwear like slippers, sandals instead of closed shoes

