SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Applications For 25271 Posts Open Today, Read Details

The registration for SSC GD constable recruitment 2021 has started on Saturday, July 17 through online mode. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The registration process is for the posts of Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Exam.

The application starting today will conclude on August 31. The applications will be accepted through online mode only. The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 25,271 vacancies in various armed forces. The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021- Important dates

Opening date of application - July 17, 2021

Closing date of application- August 31, 2021

Last date and time for making an online fee payment- September 2, 2021

Last date and time for the generation of offline Challan- September 4, 2021

Last date for payment through Challan - September 7, 2021

SSC GD constable recruitment 2021- Vacancy details

Male: 22424 Posts

Female: 2847 Posts

SSC GD constable recruitment 2021- Eligibility Criteria

As for educational qualifications, candidates must have completed their Class 10 or Matriculation examination. The age limit has been kept between 18 to 23 years of age as of August 1, 2021. Candidates belonging to the reserved category will get relaxation, as per the government norms.

SSC GD constable recruitment 2021- Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a computer-based exam, physical efficiency test/ physical standard test/ detailed medical exam/ review medical exam. The candidates qualifying for all this will further have to go through document verification.

SSC GD constable recruitment 2021-How to apply

To apply, simply click on the website, ssc.nic.in and start the application process. Candidates are recommended to fill the online application process at the earliest. The application fee is Rs 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

SSC GD constable recruitment 2021- Admit Card

Admit card for any stage of the examination will not be sent by post. It has to be downloaded online at the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission as well as on the website of CRPF i.e. http://www.crpf.gov.in.

