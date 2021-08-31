SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Last Day Today To Apply For 25,271 Posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Tuesday close the application window for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021. Aspirants who wish to apply for the constable posts can visit the official website - ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment exams 2021 is August 31.

There are a total of 25,271 vacancies for the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR). The recruitment is being done as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by Home Ministry and also as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Commission. The registration process had started on July 16, 2021.

Direct link to apply online

SSC GD Constable: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have passed the class 10th matric exams or equivalent from a recognized board are eligible to apply.The minimum age to apply is 18 years . The upper age limit for SSC GD Constable Recruritment is 23 years.Applicants are advised to read the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Notification 2021 carefully before applying.

Constable Recruitment: Exam pattern

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct an online exam for SSC GD constable recruitment. The questions will be objective in nature. There will be 100 multiple-choice type questions where each question will carry one mark. The first part or Part A will have General Intelligence and Reasoning questions of 25 marks each whereas, Part B will consist of General Knowledge and General Awareness for 25 marks. The third part will be on Elementary Mathematics and Part D will be on English/Hindi. Negative marking will be applicable with no scene of re-evaluation. Interested male candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 and female candidates will not be charged.