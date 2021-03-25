SSC GD Constable Recruitment Notification To Be Released Today On Ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will start the registration for Constable (General Duty) today. Interested and eligible candidates can access the SSC GD Constable 2021 application form on its official website ssc.nic.in. Please note that the last date to submit an application is May 10. The SSC GD Constable Recruitment notification will soon be announced today as well. Here are more details about the upcoming recruitment.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment

A report on SSC’s official website reveals that in the last edition of this exam, a total of 52,20,335 candidates had registered against close to 60,000 vacancies. Hence, candidates can expect the SSC GD Constable 2021 exam to be tough too, due to the competition. The Staff Selection Commission holds the exam for SSC GD Constable vacancy every year to select candidates for Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (general duty). Candidates must not that the selection to these posts is done through a computer-based test, a physical efficiency test, a physical standard test, and finally, a medical examination is conducted.

When is the SSC GD Exam Date?

The SSC GD Exam date is scheduled to be August 2 as per the website. Candidates must lookout for the release of a mock test that will be put forth by SSC very soon. Once you qualify for the computer-based test, you will be eligible to be selected for the SSC GD Constable recruitment 2021. Note that the physical efficiency test is held at various centres and is finalized by the CAPF.

Minimum Qualification required for SSC GD Constable vacancy

The SSC GD Constable notification will reveal all the qualifications & criteria required to appear for the exam. However, SSC has already set that the minimum educational qualification required is a Class 10 pass.

Age Limit: The candidate should be between 18-23 years of age at the time of application.

SSC GD Constable pay scale: Rs 21700- 69100/-

A report on SSC’s website states that in 2018, SSC GD Recruitment was done to fill 60210 vacancies. The final result was released in the month of January 2021 in which a total of 55915 candidates got selected. Out of these, there were 47582 Male & 8333 Female candidates.

