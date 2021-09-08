SSC GD Exam Date 2021 Announced: Candidates Can Check Direct Link To Get Detailed Schedule

SSC GD Exam date 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has recently released the schedule for the upcoming examinations. The SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 dates have also been announced. The official notice has been uploaded on the official website which is ssc.nic.in. The notice reads that SSC GD Exam 2021 will start from November 16, 2021 and it will conclude on December 15, 2021. Along with SSC GD Exam Date 2021, schedule for CHSL 2019 Skill Test, Delhi Police SI and Stenographer C & D have also been released on the official website.

It is being predicted that the SSC GD 2021 Exam Admit Card will be released about three weeks ahead of the commencement of exams. However, the official date for admit card has not been announced yet. Candidates should make sure to keep a check on the official website to check the admit card release date.

SSC Exam Dates 2021: Complete Schedule

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 - Skill Test will be held on November 3, 2021.

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 for Paper-II exam will be held on November 8, 2021.

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2020 - CBT will start from November 11 and will continue till November 15, 2021.

Exam for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 - CBT will be held between November 16 and December 15, 2021.

Candidates are hereby informed that the schedule mentioned above is provisional and it may be changed. The official notice reads, "The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further update". As mentioned above, the official website is ssc.nic.in.