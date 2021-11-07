Last Updated:

SSC GD Hall Ticket 2021 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Admit Card

SSC GD Admit Card 2021 has been released for the General Duty Constable examination. The exam will be conducted between Nov 16 & Dec 15, 2021.

Ruchika Kumari
SSC GD

Staff Selection Commission has released the hall tickets for General Duty Constable examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode. It will begin on November 16 and will conclude on December 15, 2021. All those candidates who registered themselves to take the examination can now download their SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021. It has been uploaded on the official website that is ssc.nic.in. Candidates must know that the computer-based examination will be conducted only in English and Hindi. Earlier, the hall ticket was released only for the central region. However, now SSC GD Admit Card 2021 is available at other regional websites as well. Candidates can click on the concerned direct link to check results.

SSC GD Admit Card 2021: Direct links

  • Here is the direct link to download admit card for Central Region
  • Here is the direct link to download admit card for Western Region

This year over 30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for SSC GD Constable 2021 examination. Candidates should remember that they can only download the admit card as it will not be sent in offline mode. The steps to download admit card has been attached here.

SSC GD Admit Card 2021: How to download

  • Registered candidates should visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on ‘Admit Card’ section available on the header menu and select the appropriate link accordingly
  • After being redirected to another page, enter registration ID, roll number, date of birth, and other credentials to log in.
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen, cross-check the details and download SSC GD Admit Card 2021
  • Candidates should also take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall
  • Candidates should also carry their photo ID card to the exam centre.
