SSC GD Hall Ticket 2021 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Admit Card

Staff Selection Commission has released the hall tickets for General Duty Constable examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode. It will begin on November 16 and will conclude on December 15, 2021. All those candidates who registered themselves to take the examination can now download their SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021. It has been uploaded on the official website that is ssc.nic.in. Candidates must know that the computer-based examination will be conducted only in English and Hindi. Earlier, the hall ticket was released only for the central region. However, now SSC GD Admit Card 2021 is available at other regional websites as well. Candidates can click on the concerned direct link to check results.

SSC GD Admit Card 2021: Direct links

Here is the direct link to download admit card for Central Region

Here is the direct link to download admit card for Western Region

This year over 30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for SSC GD Constable 2021 examination. Candidates should remember that they can only download the admit card as it will not be sent in offline mode. The steps to download admit card has been attached here.

SSC GD Admit Card 2021: How to download