SSC JE Admit Card Released For MP & Western Regions; Here's The Direct Link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the admit for the SSC Junior Engineer Paper-II examination 2020 for Central, Madhya Pradesh, and Western regions on its respective regional official portals. Aspirants who had appeared in the SSC JE 2020 Exam can download their call letters through the official website of SSC, i.e, ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination, 2020, Paper-II on Sunday, 26 September 2021, at respective centres across India. Candidates can download their SSC JE admit card either from the official portal or from the direct link provided below. Applicants can use their respective registration number, date of birth and other details to download their SSC JE 2020 Paper-II Admit Card.

Link to portals for downloading Admit Card

SSC JE Admit Card for Madhya Pradesh-

http://www.sscmpr.org/

SSC JE Admit Card for Western Region-

http://www.sscwr.net/

SSC Notice for applicants

The official notice by the Commission directed candidates to carry an original Photo Identity Card bearing the same date of birth as printed in the Admission Certificate at the time of appearing in the examination.

"In case the date of birth is not mentioned in the original photo identity card, the candidate must have an additional original certificate as proof of his/her date of birth. The candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination if the date of birth mentioned in the original photo identity card/certificate brought as a proof of date of birth does not match with the admission certificate," SSC wrote on its website. The SSC JE Paper-II will be a descriptive exam consisting of 300 marks for a duration of 2 hours. Applicants have to appear for the examination either in Hindi or English. Partly written in either of the subjects will lead to disqualification of the candidature.

Previously, the Staff Selection Commission conducted Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) between 22nd and 24th March 2021. The exam was conducted in the computer-based mode at various centres all over the country.

Image: PTI