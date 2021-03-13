SSC JE Admit Cards Released For 2020 Paper-1 And 2019 Paper-2 Exams, Get Direct Links Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started releasing the junior engineer exam 2020 admit cards on its regional websites. SSC has also released the admit cards for SSC JE 2019 paper-2 exams. Candidates who have cleared paper 1 can download their SSC JE admit card from the official website- ssc.nic.in or by directly visit their regional SSC website.

Currently, the admit cards for SSC JE 2020 exam have been uploaded on the official websites of the central, western, and Madhya Pradesh regions. Meanwhile, the admit cards for the SSC JE Paper-2 exams 2019 have been released for MP region, central region, and North-Western region. SSC JE 2020 exams will be held from March 22 to 24, and the SSC JE 2019 paper-2 exam will be held on March 21.

SSC JE Recruitments

SSC has released the result of the JE Paper-1 exam 2019 on March 1. Its final answer key was also released on March 8 A total of 4750 candidates have passed the SSC JE civil engineering exam and 931 have cleared the electrical and mechanical engineer exam. Candidates who have cleared the SSC JE paper-1 exam are eligible to appear for the paper-2 exam.

SSC JE Paper- 2 Exam 2019 Pattern

The SSC JE tier 2 exam will consist of descriptive-type questions. The examination will be of 300 marks. The duration of the exam will be two hours.

Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) OR

Part- B General Engineering (Electrical) OR

Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical) OR

Part-D General Engineering(Electronics).