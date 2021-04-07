SSC JE Answer Key 2021: Direct Link And Steps To Download And Raise Objections Online

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of the junior engineer recruitment exam 2020. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contract), 2020 was held from March 22 to 24, 2021 at different centres all over the country. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE exam can download the answer key from the official website - ssc.nic.in. Read on to know how to download the SSC JE answer key and challenge them.

SSC has uploaded the JE answer key, response sheet, and question papers. Candidates can visit the official website and download the answer key. After downloading the answer key, candidates can match their response sheet with the keys to know how much they have scored. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer keys or find any wrong key can raise objections online. The window to raise objections against the SSC JE answer key will be open till 6 pm on April 9. Candidates will be charged Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 6 pm on April 9 will not be entertained, the official notice reads.

How to download SSC JE answer key 2021 and raise objections

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Answer key tab or directly click on the SSC JE answer key notice link

Scroll down to find the link to check the SSC JE answer key

A login page will open

Key in the login credentials and submit

Your answer key will be visible on the screen

Click on the option ID given which you want to challenge

Give proper evidence supporting your challenge and submit after paying the fee.

