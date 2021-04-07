Last Updated:

SSC JE Answer Key 2021: Direct Link And Steps To Download And Raise Objections Online

SSC JE Answer key 2020 has been released at ssc.nic.in. Raise objections against any key on or before April 9. See direct link and steps to raise objections.

ssc je answer key

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of the junior engineer recruitment exam 2020. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contract), 2020 was held from March 22 to 24, 2021 at different centres all over the country. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE exam can download the answer key from the official website - ssc.nic.in. Read on to know how to download the SSC JE answer key and challenge them.

SSC has uploaded the JE answer key, response sheet, and question papers. Candidates can visit the official website and download the answer key. After downloading the answer key, candidates can match their response sheet with the keys to know how much they have scored. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer keys or find any wrong key can raise objections online. The window to raise objections against the SSC JE answer key will be open till 6 pm on April 9. Candidates will be charged Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 6 pm on April 9 will not be entertained, the official notice reads. 

"Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 06.04.2021 (06:00 PM) to 09.04.2021 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 09.04.02021 will not be entertained under any circumstances," the notice reads.

How to download SSC JE answer key 2021 and raise objections

  • Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Answer key tab or directly click on the SSC JE answer key notice link 
  • Scroll down to find the link to check the SSC JE answer key
  • A login page will open
  • Key in the login credentials and submit 
  • Your answer key will be visible on the screen
  • Click on the option ID given which you want to challenge
  • Give proper evidence supporting your challenge and submit after paying the fee.

Direct link to SSC JE answer key

