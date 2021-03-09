SSC JE Final Answer Key Released For Paper 1 Exam, Here's Direct Link To Download

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday released the final answer key of the Junior Engineer 2019 paper 1 exam. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their SSC JE final answer key by visiting the official website- ssc.nic.in. SSC has already declared the JE paper 1 result on March 1. The commission has released the final answer key to ensure transparency in the paper evaluation process.

Candidates can download the SSC JE Final Answer key from ssc.nic.in. The link to download it will be active till March 28. Candidates must download it before the deadline.

Steps to download SSC JE final answer key 2019

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link given for SSC JE final answer key A PDF file with a notice regarding the same will be displayed on the screen Scroll down to find a link to check the keys Click on the SSC JE final answer key link A login page will appear on the screen Key in your roll number and password as mentioned in your hall ticket Your SSC JE final answer key will be displayed on the screen Download and save it on your computer

SSC JE Recruitment

The SSC had conducted the Junior Engineer Tier 1 examination in a computer-based test mode from October 27 to October 31, 2020, at various centres across India. The SSC JE exam was held on February 10 and 11 for candidates in Bihar. A total of 4750 candidates have passed the SSC JE civil engineering exam and 931 have cleared the electrical and mechanical engineer exam. Candidates who have cleared the SSC JE paper-1 exam are eligible to appear for the paper-2 exam. The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of Junior Engineers Examination, 2019 is tentatively scheduled to be held on March 21. 2021.

SSC JE Paper- 2 Exam Pattern

The SSC JE tier 2 exam will consist of descriptive type questions. The examination will be of 300 marks. The duration of the exam will be two hours.

Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) OR

Part- B General Engineering (Electrical) OR

Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical) OR

Part-D General Engineering(Electronics).

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)

