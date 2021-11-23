SSC JE Paper 2 Exam 2019 Result Declared At Ssc.nic.in, Check Direct Links Here

SSC JE Paper 2 Exam 2019 Result: The Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday, November 22 released the results of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (paper-II). Registered candidates who appeared for the exams can check SSC JE Result here. In the next step, all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for document verification. The result has been uploaded on the official website ssc.nic.in and the steps to check the same have been attached below. Candidates can also click on the direct links to check the results for civil as well as electrical and Mechanical exams.

Result of Paper-I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 was declared on March 1, 2021. On the basis of the candidate’s performance in paper I, 5,681 candidates (Civil: 4,750 and Electrical/ Mechanical: 931) were qualified for the Paper-II exam. Considering cut-off marks (Paper-I + Paper-II) fixed by the Commission, 2532 candidates have cleared the Civil Engineering exam and 358 have qualified Mechanical/electrical engineering exam.



SSC JE 2019 Cutoff

The minimum qualifying mark for candidates falling under UR is 30%. For EWS/OBC candidates the minimum percentage required is 25% and for all other categories, it is 20%.

SSC JE Paper-II exam 2019: Check Important Dates

The result for paper II has been released on November 23, 2021

The result link will be deactivated on December 19, 2021

SSC will be releasing the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates on its official website after a week on November 30, 2021.

SSC JE Result: Direct Links

Here is the direct link to check SSC JE 2019 results (civil)

Here is the direct link to check SSC JE 2019 results (Electrical / Mechanical)

How to check SSC JE Result 2019

Candidates will have to visit the official website https://ssc.nic.in/

On the homepage, go to the result tab being displayed on top right side

The result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

The official notification reads, “Document Verification will be conducted in the second half of the month of December 2021 tentatively. The Admit Cards of the qualified candidates for appearing in Document Verification will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices before the conduct of the document verification. The candidates, who are unable to download their Admit Cards, may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admit Cards is sole of the candidates. 5. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the Commission’s website on 30.11.2021. Candidates may check their individual marks from 30.11.2021 to 19.12.2021 by using Registration Number and Registered Password and thereafter clicking on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard.”

The document verification date has not been announced yet. However, it is being expected to be conducted after the second week of December. Candidates will have to bring admit cards for the document verification round. The hall tickets for the same will be released on the websites of the respective Regional Offices. Candidates who cannot download their hall tickets due to any reason are advised to contact the concerned Regional Offices.