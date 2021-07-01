SSC JE Result 2020 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Results And Cut-off

SSC JE result 2020: The SSC results for Junior Engineer paper 1 has been announced. However, detailed marks of all candidates who appeared in paper 1 of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 have not been released yet. It will be released on July 10. The official notice reads, "Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on 10.07.2021 on the website of the Commission. Candidates may check their marks from 10.07.2021 to 31.07.2021 by using their Registration ID and Password." Here is the direct link to check the official notification.

Staff Selection Commission conducted Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) between 22nd and 24th March 2021. Exam was conducted in the computer-based mode at various centers all over the country. The final answer key of the exam will be released on July 7. It will be in the public domain for a period of one month. The official notice reads, "The Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 07.07.2021 for a period of one month."

A total of 3826 candidates have qualified paper I and marked their position on the merit list. They are now qualified for appearing in paper II of Civil. A total of 1885 candidates have qualified paper I of mechanical and electrical. These candidates are eligible to appear in paper II of the same.

SSC JE result 2020 paper 1: Steps to check

Go to the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in

Click on the link “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 – Declaration of result of Paper-I for shortlisting of candidates for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper)”

Download the result file which is in PDF format

Take a printout for future reference

OR here is the direct link to check civil engineering results

Here is the direct link to check electrical and mechanical engineering result

Cut-off for civil

For SC 99.15648

ST 99.15648

OBC 114.21184

EWS 108.14574

UR 120.02518

OH 79.83729

HH 48.86278

Cut-off for Electrical / Mechanical Engineering