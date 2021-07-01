Last Updated:

SSC JE Result 2020 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Results And Cut-off

SSC JE result 2020 has been declared. More than 5700 candidates qualified for paper II. Check results, cut-off and important dates here.

SSC JE result 2020

SSC JE result 2020: The SSC results for Junior Engineer paper 1 has been announced. However, detailed marks of all candidates who appeared in paper 1 of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 have not been released yet. It will be released on July 10. The official notice reads, "Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on 10.07.2021 on the website of the Commission. Candidates may check their marks from 10.07.2021 to 31.07.2021 by using their Registration ID and Password." Here is the direct link to check the official notification.

SSC JE paper 1 result 2020

Staff Selection Commission conducted Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) between 22nd and 24th March 2021. Exam was conducted in the computer-based mode at various centers all over the country. The final answer key of the exam will be released on July 7. It will be in the public domain for a period of one month. The official notice reads, "The Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 07.07.2021 for a period of one month."

A total of 3826 candidates have qualified paper I and marked their position on the merit list. They are now qualified for appearing in paper II of Civil. A total of 1885 candidates have qualified paper I of mechanical and electrical. These candidates are eligible to appear in paper II of the same. 

SSC JE result 2020 paper 1: Steps to check

  • Go to the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in
  • Click on the link “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 – Declaration of result of Paper-I for shortlisting of candidates for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper)”
  • Download the result file which is in PDF format
  • Take a printout for future reference
  • OR here is the direct link to check civil engineering results
  • Here is the direct link to check electrical and mechanical engineering result 

Cut-off for civil

  • For SC 99.15648
  • ST 99.15648
  • OBC 114.21184
  • EWS 108.14574
  • UR 120.02518
  • OH 79.83729
  • HH 48.86278

Cut-off for Electrical / Mechanical Engineering

  • SC 123.23149
  • ST 115.34476
  • OBC 137.46300
  • EWS 131.23676
  • UR 141.59716
  • OH 99.43252
  • HH 63.07700

