SSC JHT Exam 2020: Detailed Option Form Released, Here's Direct Link To Download The Form

The Staff Selection Commission published the SSC JHT exam option form on Tuesday, August 17. All those candidates who have appeared for the SSC JHT Exam 2020 can download the SSC JHT Exam 2020 detailed options form by visiting the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in. Meanwhile, students can also get all the details regarding the SSC JHT Exam 2020 on this website.

SSC JHT Exam Option Form

SSC JHT Exam 2020: Students who have passed the Paper 2 examination are eligible to fill out the detailed options form in the next phase of the documentation procedure, which is scheduled to begin on August 30. Notably, the selection commission has already uploaded the list of the candidates who were selected for the document verification process on August 13. As per reports, around 1668 candidates qualified for the Paper-2 exam. The examination was held on February 14. The candidates have been shortlisted based on their performance in Paper-1 and Paper-2.

SSC JHT Exam 2020 | Direct link to download SSC JHT Exam Option Form

All the selected candidates can check their names and schedule for document verification on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can also fill in the detailed SSC JHT Exam Option Form by visiting the website - ssc.nic.in. Students can also download the form by the direct link given here - SSC JHT Exam Option Form .

SSC JHT Exam 2020: How to download SSC JHT exam option form

STEP 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, find and click on the "SSC JHT Exam 2020 detailed options form link" available on the home page.

STEP 3: Automatically, a new PDF file will open.

STEP 4: Now, the candidates need to download the form and fill it out.

STEP 5: Once the file is downloaded onto your system, it is recommended that you take out a printout for future use.

About SSC JHT Exam 2020

The SSC JHT is a national-level exam that is conducted for recruitment in various government departments. A candidate who clears the SSC JHT exam can be recruited as a Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak. This exam is conducted in two phases. The first phase includes Paper 1 (computer-based) and Paper 2 (Descriptive).

