SSC MTS 2021: Last Day To Apply For Multi-Tasking Staff Posts Today, 10th Pass Can Apply

SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission will close the online application window for SSC MTS Recruitment 2021, today, March 21. Aspirants who wish to apply for the Multi-Tasking Staff Recruitment should apply for the posts now. They should visit the official website of SSC to apply online for the posts at ssc.nic.in. Read on to know more about eligibility, details of vacancies, pay scale and other details.

SSC had released the official notification for SSC MTS on February 5. The last date to apply is March 21. According to the official notification, the tier-1 exam will be held from July 1 to 20. SSC MTS Tier -2 exam will be held on November 21, 2021.

SSC MTS Eligibility

Candidates who have passed class 10th or matriculation exam from a recognized board are eligible to apply for SSC MTS recruitment. The lower age limit for unreserved category candidates is 18 years. The upper age limit is 25 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided for the candidates belonging to the reserved category like OBC, EWS, SC, ST etc. The selected candidates will paid as per the Pay Level- 1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission.

SSC MTS Selection Process and Exam Pattern

Candidates who apply for the recruitment will have to clear a tier-1 computer-based exam followed by the tier-2 exam that will be a descriptive paper. The questions will be asked from four sections - General English, General Intelligence and reasoning, General Awareness, and Numerical Aptitude. Each section will carry 25 questions carrying one mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC MTS Tier-2 exam will be descriptive in nature. Candidates will be asked to write a short essay or letter in English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution. The duration of the exam will be 30 minutes.

SSC MTS Paper-2 will carry the total mark of 50. The syllabus for the exam is mentioned in the official notification. "Paper-II will only be of qualifying nature and is intended to test elementary language skills in view of categorization of the post as Group-C and in view of job requirements," the official notification reads.

Click here for SSC MTS official notification