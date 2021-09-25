SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 Released At Ssc.nic.in, Here's How To Download

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the multi-tasking staff (MTS) recruitment exam. Candidates who have applied for the SSC MTS recruitment 2021 can download their hall tickets online. The SSC MTS Admit Card has been uploaded on the regional websites of SSC.

Candidates must visit the official website of their respective SSC regions. The SSC MTS admit card can be downloaded by entering roll number or registration number and date of birth. Those who do not know their roll number can log in using their name, father's name and date of birth. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download their SSC MTS hall ticket.

How to download SSC MTS Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Admit Cards tab given on the top

Click on the link of your respective SSC regions

The SSC regional website will open on your screen

Under the 'Notices' section, click on the SSC MTS admit card 2021 download link

A login page will appear on your screen

Key in your registration/ roll number and date of birth; or enter your name, father's name and date of birth and submit

Your SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

SSC MTS 2021 recruitment exam will be conducted between October 5 and November 2. SSC had conducted the MTS recruitment notification on February 5. Applications were invited from those who have passed class 10th/matric exams.

SSC MTS 2021 Recruitment Exam

For the selection, candidates will have to clear a tier-1 computer-based exam followed by the tier-2 exam that will be a descriptive paper. The questions will be asked from four sections - General English, General Intelligence and reasoning, General Awareness, and Numerical Aptitude. Each section will have 25 questions carrying one mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The tier-2 exam will be descriptive in nature. Candidates will be asked to write a short essay or letter in English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution.