SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 Released At Ssc.nic.in, Here's How To Download

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the multi-tasking staff (MTS) recruitment exam. Candidates who have applied for the SSC MTS recruitment 2021 can download their hall tickets online. The SSC MTS Admit Card has been uploaded on the regional websites of SSC.
Candidates must visit the official website of their respective SSC regions. The SSC MTS admit card can be downloaded by entering roll number or registration number and date of birth. Those who do not know their roll number can log in using their name, father's name and date of birth. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download their SSC MTS hall ticket.
SSC MTS 2021 recruitment exam will be conducted between October 5 and November 2. SSC had conducted the MTS recruitment notification on February 5. Applications were invited from those who have passed class 10th/matric exams.
For the selection, candidates will have to clear a tier-1 computer-based exam followed by the tier-2 exam that will be a descriptive paper. The questions will be asked from four sections - General English, General Intelligence and reasoning, General Awareness, and Numerical Aptitude. Each section will have 25 questions carrying one mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The tier-2 exam will be descriptive in nature. Candidates will be asked to write a short essay or letter in English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution.