SSC MTS Answer Key Released At Ssc.nic.in, Check Steps To Download

SSC MTS Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has on Friday, November 12 uploaded the provisional answer key on the official website. The response sheet link has been activated for the post of Multi Tasking Staff on ssc.nic.in. All those candidates who registered themselves and appeared in SSC MTS Exam between 05 October and 02 November 2021 can download SSC Answer Key by login in the link available on the official website Candidates should be ready with their Examination Roll No. and Password to check provisional key. Since it is the provisional answer key, candidates can raise objections if they want to. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100/- per objection. SSC MTS Answer Key Objection Link is available for the candidates from 12 November 2021 (06:00 PM) to 18 November 2021 (06:00 PM). Candidates should make sure to raise objections by November 18, 2021.

Candidates who would qualify in SSC MTS Paper I appear for Paper-II. Candidates will then be called for Document Verification (DV) Round in order to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The steps to download answer key has been mentioned here.

SSC MTS answer key download steps