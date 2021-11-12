Last Updated:

SSC MTS Answer Key Released At Ssc.nic.in, Check Steps To Download

SSC MTS provisional answer key has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can follow these steps to download the answer key.

SSC MTS

SSC MTS Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has on Friday, November 12 uploaded the provisional answer key on the official website. The response sheet link has been activated for the post of Multi Tasking Staff on ssc.nic.in. All those candidates who registered themselves and appeared in SSC MTS Exam between 05 October and 02 November 2021 can download SSC Answer Key by login in the link available on the official website Candidates should be ready with their Examination Roll No. and Password to check provisional key. Since it is the provisional answer key, candidates can raise objections if they want to. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100/- per objection. SSC MTS Answer Key Objection Link is available for the candidates from 12 November 2021 (06:00 PM) to 18 November 2021 (06:00 PM). Candidates should make sure to raise objections by November 18, 2021.

Candidates who would qualify in SSC MTS Paper I appear for Paper-II. Candidates will then be called for Document Verification (DV) Round in order to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The steps to download answer key has been mentioned here.

SSC MTS answer key download steps

  • Candidates will have to visit the  official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.
  • On the home page click on link to download the answer key PDF
  • Link will read "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys of Computer Based Examination of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination – 2020"
  • Candidates can then download SSC MTS Answer Key PDF
  • Scroll Download in the PDF and click on 'Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation'
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their User ID and Passwordc and then click on login
  • The answer key will be downloaded, candidates should take its printout for future reference
