SSC MTS Exam And SI Exams Postponed Till Further Notice, Read Official Notice Here

SSC MTS exam and SSC Delhi Police SI exam have been postponed. SSC released the information by publishing a new notification on its official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates may read the official notice by clicking here. Candidates who were thinking of appearing in the exams mentioned above are advised to keep checking the official website for more details and updates.

The notice reads,"The Commission has decided to postpone the following examinations until further orders. Fresh dates of the postponed examinations will be announced by the Commission in due course. . Candidates are requested to visit the website of the Commission from time-to-time for further updates."

SSC CPO exam and SSC Constable exam dates

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination (Paper-I) 2020 was expected to be held between 1st July to 20th July 2021. Last date for registration for the exam was April 6, 2021. Post the exam, candidates who manage to clear Paper I will be eligible for appearing in Paper-II exam. In reference to the previous schedule, the Paper-II examination was scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2021. If it will be conducted in November or not depends on the conduction of Paper I. SSC may release the revised schedule for Paper II with Paper I schedule.

Exam for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II) 2020 was supposed to be held on March 1, 2021. However, Board changed the date because of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The new date for exam was 12th July 2021, which again has been postponed. Candidates must check the official website ssc.nic.in regularly. Candidates who have qualified Paper I examination are eligible to appear for Paper-II exam.

SSC MTS Exam Pattern

Candidates who have applied for the SSC MTS recruitment will have to clear a tier-1 computer-based exam followed by the tier-2 exam that will be a descriptive paper. The questions will be asked from four sections - General English, General Intelligence and reasoning, General Awareness, and Numerical Aptitude. Each section will carry 25 questions carrying one mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. SSC MTS Tier-2 exam will be descriptive in nature. Candidates will be asked to write a short essay or letter in English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution. The duration of the exam will be 30 minutes.