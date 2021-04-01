SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Another Chance To Pay Application Fee Through Bank Challan

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notification for the applicants of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment 2021. Candidates who have applied for SSC MTS posts but could not pay the application fee will get another chance. The last date to apply was March 21 and the deadline to pay the application fee through SBI Bank Challan was March 29. However, the bank was closed on March 29 on account of Holi.

SSC in its latest notice has announced to give another chance to the applicants to complete their payment. Candidates will be able to make the payment of fee through Bank Challan at designated Branches of the Bank from April 5 to 6 provided the Challan has been generated by them before March 25 (23.30 Hours).

"The aspirants of Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff Examination, 2020 are hereby informed that last date of payment of fee through SBI Bank Challan was 29.03.2021. However, banks were closed on account of Holi (Holiday) on 29.03.2021. In view of this, candidates are being provided the final opportunity to make the payment of fee through Bank Challan at designated Branches of the Bank from 05.04.2021 to 06.04.2021 provided the Challan has been generated by them before 25.03.2021 (23.30 Hours)," the official notice reads.

SSC MTS Exam Pattern:

SSC MTS Tier-1 Computer-Based Test will be held from July 1 to 20. Candidates who have applied for the SSC MTS recruitment will have to clear a tier-1 computer-based exam followed by the tier-2 exam that will be a descriptive paper. The questions will be asked from four sections - General English, General Intelligence and reasoning, General Awareness, and Numerical Aptitude. Each section will carry 25 questions carrying one mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC MTS Tier-2 exam will be held on November 21. It will be descriptive in nature. Candidates will be asked to write a short essay or letter in English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution. The duration of the exam will be 30 minutes.

SSC MTS Paper-2 will carry the total mark of 50. The syllabus for the exam is mentioned in the official notification. "Paper-II will only be of qualifying nature and is intended to test elementary language skills in view of categorization of the post as Group-C and in view of job requirements," the official notification reads.