SSC Phase 9 Notification 2021 Out For 3261 Selection Posts; 10th, 12th, BA Pass Can Apply

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 notification 2021: Staff Selection Commission on Friday released the SSC Selection post phase 9 recruitment notification 2021. The SSC Phase 9 recruitment notification has been uploaded on the official website- ssc.nic.in. The Commission has invited online applications for a total of 3261 vacancies for various categories.

The online application process started on September 24. The last date to apply for the SSC selection post phase- IX is October 25. Interested and elgible candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in. The exam will be held in the month of January or February, 2022.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Notification 2021: Key Dates

Start date of application --September 24, 2021

Closing date of application -- October 25, 2021

Last date for making online fee payment -- October 28, 2021

Last date for generation of offline challan -- October 28, 2021

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) -- November 1, 2021

Dates of Computer Based Examination -- January/ February 2022

SSC Phase 9 Notification 2021: Eligibility Criteria

There are a total of 3261 vacancies in various departments.Candidates who have passed class 10th exam, 12th exam or graduation exam can apply for different level of posts. For more details, candidates can check the official notification.

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Aspirants can check the exam pattern, syllabus, pay scale and other details in the official notification.

Click here to read SSC Selection Post phase 9 notification 2021.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Exam: Application Fees

The application fees for SSC selection post phase 9 recruitment 2021 is Rs100/-. The application fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

How to apply for SSC Phase 9 Recruitment 2021