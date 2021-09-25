Last Updated:

SSC Phase 9 Notification 2021 Out For 3261 Selection Posts; 10th, 12th, BA Pass Can Apply

SSC Phase 9 Notification 2021: SSC has released the SSC phase 9 selection posts notification 2021. There are 3261 vacancies for 10th, 12th and BA pass.

Written By
Nandini Verma
SSC Phase 9 notification

Image: Shutterstock


SSC Selection Post Phase 9 notification 2021: Staff Selection Commission on Friday released the SSC Selection post phase 9 recruitment notification 2021. The SSC Phase 9 recruitment notification has been uploaded on the official website- ssc.nic.in. The Commission has invited online applications for a total of 3261 vacancies for various categories. 

The online application process started on September 24. The last date to apply for the SSC selection post phase- IX is October 25. Interested and elgible candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in. The exam will be held in the month of January or February, 2022. 

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Notification 2021: Key Dates 

  • Start date of application --September 24, 2021
  • Closing date of application -- October 25, 2021
  • Last date for making online fee payment -- October 28, 2021
  • Last date for generation of offline challan -- October 28, 2021 
  • Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) -- November 1, 2021 
  • Dates of Computer Based Examination -- January/ February 2022

SSC Phase 9 Notification 2021: Eligibility Criteria 

There are a total of 3261 vacancies in various departments.Candidates who have passed class 10th exam, 12th exam or graduation exam can apply for different level of posts. For more details, candidates can check the official notification. 

READ | SSC MTS Tier 1 admit card to be released soon: Here's how to download

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Aspirants can check the exam pattern, syllabus, pay scale and other details in the official notification. 

READ | Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment: INA invites applications for June 2022 batch

Click here to read SSC Selection Post phase 9 notification 2021. 

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Exam: Application Fees

The application fees for SSC selection post phase 9 recruitment 2021 is Rs100/-. The application fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

READ | SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, here's how to download

How to apply for SSC Phase 9 Recruitment 2021

  1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage check official notification of SSC Selection post phase 9
  3. On the right side of the homepage, register or login
  4. Enter the required information correctly. Save and proceed
  5. Upload your photo and signature
  6. Pay the application fee is required.
  7. Submit your application

 

READ | SSC Selection Post 2020 Answer Key Released for Phase VIII @ssc.nic.in; Get Direct Link
Tags: SSC Phase 9 notification, SSC Selection Post Phase 9 notification, SSC Selection Post phase 9 recruitment 2021
First Published:
COMMENT