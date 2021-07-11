SSC Releases Admit Card For Various Examinations On Its Official Website, Check Details

Delhi Police SI Paper 2 Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission has announced the release of admit cards of SSC CAPF. Along with this, SSC has also released the admit cards for Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspectors. It is for the CISF Exam Paper-II. Candidates who registered themselves and applied for taking the examination can check their admit card details on the official website that is ssc-cr.org. The revised schedule uploaded on the official website notifies that the examination will now be held on Monday, July 26, 2021.
The SSC 2019 examination for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors was scheduled to be held on May 8, 2021. However, it was decided to postpone the exams due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in India. The new schedule was released having exam dates. Candidates who have qualified for the Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test has been called for the Paper-II Exam.
Important Dates
- Exam to be held on - 26th July 2021
- Exam was earlier scheduled to be held on- 8th May 2021
- Admit Card release date- 10th July 2021
- Result date- Have not been announced yet
Exam Pattern
- Paper-II exam will comprise of English language and Comprehension. The exam will be conducted for 200 marks that can be achieved by correctly answering 200 questions. The duration of exam is 2 hours. Negative marking is there and each wrong answer will make students lose 0.25 marks.
SI Paper 2 Admit Card: Steps to download
- Go to the official website ssc-cr.org
- Click on the notification being displayed on the top which says 'Download Admit Card for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs & Assistant SUB-Inspector in CISF Exam 2019(Paper-II) to be held on 26/07/2021'
- Read instructions carefully and click on 'Click here to check status'
- You will be redirected to a new page clock on proceed now button being displayed at the bottom of website
- OR here is the direct link to go to admit card window
- Fill in the registration details, fill captcha column and click on download
- Admit card will be displayed on screen, cross-check details and take a print-out for future reference
Points to remember
- Downloading Admit Card option is available on website is only for those candidates who opted their exam centre within Uttar Pradesh and Bihar State.
- Candidates who opted for their exam centre other than UP & Bihar may click here to know what to do next.
- Candidates should not download admit card multiple times, doing so may block them from downloading admit card further
- Candidate must carry an original Photo Identity Card bearing the same date of birth as printed in the Admission Certificate
- In case the date of birth is not mentioned in the original photo identity card, the candidate must have an additional original certificate as proof of his/her date of birth