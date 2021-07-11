SSC Releases Admit Card For Various Examinations On Its Official Website, Check Details

Delhi Police SI Paper 2 Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission has announced the release of admit cards of SSC CAPF. Along with this, SSC has also released the admit cards for Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspectors. It is for the CISF Exam Paper-II. Candidates who registered themselves and applied for taking the examination can check their admit card details on the official website that is ssc-cr.org. The revised schedule uploaded on the official website notifies that the examination will now be held on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The SSC 2019 examination for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors was scheduled to be held on May 8, 2021. However, it was decided to postpone the exams due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in India. The new schedule was released having exam dates. Candidates who have qualified for the Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test has been called for the Paper-II Exam.

Important Dates

Exam to be held on - 26th July 2021

Exam was earlier scheduled to be held on- 8th May 2021

Admit Card release date- 10th July 2021

Result date- Have not been announced yet

Exam Pattern

Paper-II exam will comprise of English language and Comprehension. The exam will be conducted for 200 marks that can be achieved by correctly answering 200 questions. The duration of exam is 2 hours. Negative marking is there and each wrong answer will make students lose 0.25 marks.

SI Paper 2 Admit Card: Steps to download

Go to the official website ssc-cr.org

Click on the notification being displayed on the top which says 'Download Admit Card for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs & Assistant SUB-Inspector in CISF Exam 2019(Paper-II) to be held on 26/07/2021'

Read instructions carefully and click on 'Click here to check status'

You will be redirected to a new page clock on proceed now button being displayed at the bottom of website

OR here is the direct link to go to admit card window

Fill in the registration details, fill captcha column and click on download

Admit card will be displayed on screen, cross-check details and take a print-out for future reference

Points to remember